JEE Main 2024 Registration: National Testing Agency to begin process today

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will start the registration process for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2024 Session 1 today, according to media reports. The agency has not yet announced the registration dates. Applicants intending to apply for the Engineering entry test must watch out for the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in for information with respect to the registration method start date.

Students can fill their online application forms when the NTA will consequently issue the admit cards and JEE Main 2024 registration opens. The agency has proactively published the test dates for JEE Main 2024 session 1. Joint Entrance exam [JEE (Main)] 2024 Meeting 1 will be led between January 24 to February 1, 2024.

JEE Main 2024 Registration: Steps to apply • Go to the official website of JEE main at jeemain.nta.nic.in. • On the home page, press JEE Main 2024 session 1 registration link available. • Fill in the registration details and press on submit. • Login to the account and enter the application form. • Do the payment of application fees. • Download the page and save a hard copy for future. The individuals who wish to show up for both sessions don't need to independently apply. Such applicants can utilize the credentials of session 1 to login and make payment of the exam fee during the session 2 application window.

JEE Registration: Age limit

There are no age limitations for applicants who wish to appear in the JEE Main 2024. The people who have cleared their class 12 or equivalent tests in 2021 or 2022 or are right now enrolled and appeared for an equivalent examination in 2024, can take part in the JEE Main 2024 exam, no matter what their age.

However, applicants will have to meet the age requirements of the institute(s) they are keen on joining.

JEE 2024: Languages JEE Main 2024 will be conducted in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.