Home / Education / News / JKBOSE class 10th result 2023 announced, here's how to check and download

JKBOSE class 10th result 2023 announced, here's how to check and download

The JKBOSE announced Jammu and Kashmir class 10th result 2023 on June 19. Students can check their results on the JKBOSE official website, jkbose.nic.in.

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
JKBOSE class 10th result 2023 announced, here's how to check and download

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2023 | 6:11 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) announced Jammu and Kashmir Board Class 10th result 2023 on Monday, June 19. Students who have appeared for JKBOSE 10th exams can check the JKBOSE 10 result 2023 from the official website, i.e., jkbose.nic.in.
The JKBOSE class 10th exams were held from March 9 to April 5 in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir.

JKBOSE class 10th pass percentage
According to the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education, a total of 148701 students appeared for the class 10th examination, out of which 118791 cleared the exam. The board added that the overall pass percentage of class 10th stood at 79.89 per cent. Girls outperformed boys in JKBOSE class 10th result as girls' pass percentage stood at 81.68, while boys' pass percentage was 78.23 per cent.

How to check the JKBOSE class 10th result 2023?
Here are the simple steps to check JKBOSE class 10th result:

 
Step 1: Visit the official website of JKBOSE, i.e., jkbose.nic.in
Step 2: Check for the 'Result of Secondary School Examination (Class 10th) Session’ link on the homepage.
Step 3: On the login page, enter your roll number and registration number and click on submit button.
Step 4: Once you enter your credentials successfully, the class 10th result will appear on your screen.
Step 5: You can check and download your scorecard for future reference

JKBOSE announced class 12th results earlier
Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education released the class 12th result on June 9. The total pass percentage for class 12th was 65 per cent. A total of 127636 students enrolled for the examination out of which 82,441 students cleared the examination.


Also Read

JKBOSE 8th result 2023: Get full details on official website in PDF format

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023: All you need to know about checking result

PSEB 10th results 2023 announced: Here's how to check and download

Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar likely to host G20 event: Govt official

RBSE 10th Result 2023 set to release today at 1 pm, here's the full details

NIT Rourkela to host CSAB-2023 and co-host JoSAA; registrations start today

IIT Madras raises Rs 231 cr in funding from alumni, firms, donors in FY23

JEE Advanced 2023 result announced on June 18, here's how to check

Results of JEE-Advanced announced; Vavilala Chidvila Reddy bags top rank

UP govt signs MoU with Khan Academy to improve Maths skill of students

Topics :Jammu and Kashmirboard examsBoard results

First Published: Jun 20 2023 | 6:34 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story