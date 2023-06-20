JKBOSE class 10th result 2023 announced, here's how to check and download

The JKBOSE class 10th exams were held from March 9 to April 5 in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) announced Jammu and Kashmir Board Class 10th result 2023 on Monday, June 19. Students who have appeared for JKBOSE 10th exams can check the JKBOSE 10 result 2023 from the official website, i.e., jkbose.nic.in.