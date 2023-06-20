JKBOSE class 10th result 2023 announced, here's how to check and download

JKBOSE class 10th pass percentage According to the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education, a total of 148701 students appeared for the class 10th examination, out of which 118791 cleared the exam. The board added that the overall pass percentage of class 10th stood at 79.89 per cent. Girls outperformed boys in JKBOSE class 10th result as girls' pass percentage stood at 81.68, while boys' pass percentage was 78.23 per cent.
How to check the JKBOSE class 10th result 2023? Here are the simple steps to check JKBOSE class 10th result:
Step 2: Check for the 'Result of Secondary School Examination (Class 10th) Session’ link on the homepage.
Step 3: On the login page, enter your roll number and registration number and click on submit button.
Step 4: Once you enter your credentials successfully, the class 10th result will appear on your screen.
Step 5: You can check and download your scorecard for future reference