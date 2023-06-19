Home / Education / News / JEE Advanced 2023 result announced on June 18, here's how to check

IIT Guwahati released JEE Advance 2023 results on June 18, Sunday at 10 am. Candidates can check their results on the official website, jeeadv.ac.in.

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2023 | 6:32 AM IST
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati, has successfully released the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advance Result 2023 on July 18. The result was out at 10 am on Sunday, and all the students can check their JEE Advance result on its official website, i.e., jeeadv.ac.in.
The IIT Guwahati announced the category-wise JEE advanced cut-offs, all the toppers' names are also in the result link. The final answer key was also released on Sunday.

Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy tops the exam
Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy from Hyderabad has topped the JEE Advance 2023 and managed to secure 341 marks out of 360 marks. 


Among female candidates, Nayakanti Naga Bhavya Sree topped the list, earning a rank of 56 as she secured 298 marks out of 360 marks. Nayakanti is also from IIT Hyderabad Zone.
 
A total of 180372 candidates appeared for the JEE Advance 2023 Paper 1 and Paper 2, 139727 were male candidates, and 40645 candidates were female.

This year, 43773 candidates managed to qualify for JEE Advance 2023 exams, out of which 36264 were male candidates and 7509 were female candidates. Hyderabad Zone has the most number of qualified candidates.

How to check JEE Advance 2023 Result?

Here are the simple steps to check JEE Advance 2023 result:
Step 1: Visit the official website of JEE Advance, jeeadv.ac.in.
Step 2: Check for the JEE Advance result link and click on it.
Step 3: Enter your login credentials and click on submit button.
Step 4: Your JEE Advance 2023 result will appear on your screen.
Step 5: You can check and download the result for future reference.

JEE Advanced 2023: Category-wise cut-off marks 
Following are the cut-off marks criteria for students of different categories

  • Common list: 6.83% in each subject, 23.89% in aggregate
  • OBC-NCL rank list: 6.15%, 21.50%
  • GEN-EWS rank list: 6.15%, 21.50%
  • SC rank list: 3.42%, 11.95%
  • ST rank list: 3.42%, 11.95%

List of Top 10 common rank toppers of JEE Advance 2023
  1. Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy
  2. Ramesh Surya Theja
  3. Rishi Karla
  4. Raghav Goyal
  5. Addagada Venkata Sivaram
  6. Prabhav Khandelwal
  7. Bikkina Abhinav Chowddary
  8. Malay Kedia
  9. Nagireddy Balaaji Reddy
  10. Yakkanti Pani Venkata Maneendhar Reddy

First Published: Jun 19 2023 | 6:58 AM IST

