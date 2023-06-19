JEE Advanced 2023 result announced on June 18, here's how to check

Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy tops the exam Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy from Hyderabad has topped the JEE Advance 2023 and managed to secure 341 marks out of 360 marks.
How to check JEE Advance 2023 Result?
JEE Advanced 2023: Category-wise cut-off marks Following are the cut-off marks criteria for students of different categories
- Common list: 6.83% in each subject, 23.89% in aggregate
- OBC-NCL rank list: 6.15%, 21.50%
- GEN-EWS rank list: 6.15%, 21.50%
- SC rank list: 3.42%, 11.95%
- ST rank list: 3.42%, 11.95%