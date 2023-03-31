K'taka SSLC exam 2023 for languages begins today. Check complete details

The Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exam for 2023 will begin today at the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB). Today, students will take their language exams. The Karnataka SSLC 2023 admit card could be downloaded by candidates until March 24, 2023.

From 10:30 am to 1:45 pm, the Karnataka SSLC exams 2023 will be held in a single shift. It is recommended that students arrive at the exam centre at least 30 minutes before the start of the exam. For identity verification, candidates must bring the SSLC admit card 2023 and their school identification cards to the exam hall.