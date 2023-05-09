Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Result 2023: Result out, all details here



This year, Bhoomika Pai from Bengaluru, Yashas Gowda from Chikkabalapur, Anupama Hireholi from Belagavi, and Bhimangouda Patil from Vijayapura were the four students who received scores of 625/625 in the KSEEB SSLC 10th results. At karresults.nic.in, the result link is working. Karnataka School Examinations and Assessments Board declared Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 on 8th May. At karresults.nic.in, students can access the official Karnataka Results website to view their KSEAB Class 10 results.

Consolidated school result sheets and provisional marks cards were given yesterday through the school login on kseab.karnataka.gov.in. After that, students can get it from their schools.







Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Result 2023: Students Overview



The SSLC exam was given on April 15 and 31 this year. Last year, the general pass rate was 85.63. The general pass rate for girls was 92.44 per cent while for boys it was 86.34 per cent. Once again, rural students have performed better than urban students, who have an overall pass percentage of 8% higher. It's interesting to note that this year, none of the government schools received zero per cent, 1517 scored 100 per cent, up from 1462 in 2022.

The pass rate was recorded at 83%, a decrease from the 85% recorded last year. However, KSEAB chairman Ramachandran R stated that this is primarily due to this year's increased challenges. In the meantime, the grace marks have been expanded to 10 per cent from 5% last year, because of this, upwards of 59,246 students have profited from 10% grace marks.





Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Result 2023: Steps to check

• Go to the result official website at karresults.nic.in.

• Visit the "2023 SSLC Main Examination Result."

• Log in with your SSLC roll number and date of birth.

• Check your result and download it for later.

