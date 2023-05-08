SSC GD Marks 2023: Check Constable Score Card Download Updates Here

One of the results that candidates who took the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) General Duty (GD) Constable Exam most eagerly await are the SSC GD Result. The fate of thousands of candidates who want to join the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles is decided by the SSC GD result. The SSC GD Result 2023 is enthusiastically awaited by applicants as it decides their qualifications for the next phase of the selection process.

The marks of students who took the SSC GD Exam 2023 will soon be available online from the Staff Selection Commission. The marks will be seen by every one of the applicants regardless of whether qualified for the test or not. The scorecard will be uploaded by SSC to its official website under the "Marks Section" heading.