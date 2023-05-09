Home / Education / News / TS Inter Results 2023 for 1st, 2nd year announced today at 11 am

TS Inter Results 2023 for 1st, 2nd year announced today at 11 am

Telangana Board will announce TS Inter 2023 results today at 11 am. Around 9 lakh students appeared for the examination this year.

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
TS Inter Results 2023 for 1st, 2nd year announced today at 11 am

2 min read Last Updated : May 09 2023 | 9:56 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will declare TS Inter 2023 results today, i.e., May 9 at 11 am. Students who have appeared for the TS Inter 1st year and 2nd year can check and download their results on the official websites, i.e., tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, and examresults.ts.nic.in.

The exams were conducted for the first year from March 15 to April 3 and from March 16 to April 4 for the second year. All the exams took place in a single shift. According to the official data, around 9 lakh students appeared in the TS Inter exam this year.

State board launched T App Folio

To make it simpler and more efficient, Telangana Board launched their T App Folio for 1st and 2nd-year students to check and download their TS Inter 2023 results. The app is available on Google Play Store.

How to check and download TS Inter results 2023?

The student who has appeared for the examination and waiting for their Manabadi TS Inter Results 2023 can check and download their TS Inter Result 2023 in simple steps:
  • Step 1: Firstly, visit the official websites, i.e., tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, and examresults.ts.nic.in.
  • Step 2: On the home page, look for the TS Intermediate 1st or 2nd Year result 2023 link (regular or vocational).
  • Step 3: Enter your login credentials, like the hall ticket number.
  • Step 4: Your TS Inter 2023 results for the 1st and 2nd years will display in front of your screen.
  • Step 5: You can check and download your Manabadi TS Inter Results 2023 and take a print for future reference.
Over 9 lakh students are waiting for the Telangana Inter Exam result 2023 today, which is set to release at 11 am.

What is the minimum passing mark to clear the Manabadi TS Inter Results 2023?
Every student needs to at least gain 35% of the marks to pass the examination.


Also Read

TS Inter Exams 2023 to begin today: check every detail with instructions

TS EAMCET 2023: Engineering exam date revised - all you need to know

Budget 2023-24: Manufacturing sector eyes revised taxations, new PLIs

Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2023 Date, Time: Everything you need to know

Budget 2023: A look back at some major announcements in previous Budget

Australian varsities put curbs on Indian students as fraud cases rise

SSC GD Marks 2023: Check Constable Score Card Download Updates Here

TN Class 12th HSC Result released today: Here's how to check and download

Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2023 Date, Time: Everything you need to know

Hybrid education is way forward for UG, PG medical education: AIIMS Delhi

Topics :ResultsTelangana board resultsexam results

First Published: May 09 2023 | 10:06 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story