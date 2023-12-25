Home / Education / News / KVS can't deny EWS admissions if certificate issued by another state: HC

KVS can't deny EWS admissions if certificate issued by another state: HC

It added that the central government has notified the gross annual family income threshold for the purpose of determining EWS category as below Rs 8 lakh

Press Trust of India New Delhi

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 25 2023 | 2:54 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

The Centre, which controls the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS), is the appropriate government for notifying the annual income threshold to decide whether a child belongs to the economically weaker section (EWS), the Delhi High Court has ruled.

It said the KVS cannot deny admission to a student under the EWS category on the ground that the income certificate has been obtained from another state and not from the Delhi government.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani said the central government has notified that a certificate for that purpose is to be issued by an officer not below the rank of tehsildar in the state, after carefully verifying all relevant documents and following due process as prescribed by the respective state governments.

"This implies that for a candidate applying for admission to a KV school anywhere in the country under the EWS category, they need not furnish a certificate issued from the state government where the school is situated but such certificate is required to be furnished by an officer of the specified rank in the State where such verification is possible," the high court said.

It added that the central government has notified the gross annual family income threshold for the purpose of determining EWS category as below Rs 8 lakh.

"The ground on which KVS has rejected the petitioner's ward for admission, viz that the EWS certificate has been obtained from the State of Uttar Pradesh and not from the Government of NCT Delhi, is untenable," the high court said.

The high court allowed a petition by a man seeking direction to KVS (Delhi region) to grant admission to his son in a Kendriya Vidyalaya in the national capital under the EWS category after quashing the January 3, 2022 communication issued by the authorities declining admission.

The petitioner, a native of Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh, had initially sought admission for his son in class 1 under the EWS category. He said he moved to Delhi on securing a job and wanted his son to be admitted to a Kendriya Vidyalaya in the national capital. Since significant time was lost during the litigation, the court ordered his admission to class 3.

The EWS certificate was issued to him by a tehsildar in Azamgarh.

The KVS counsel argued that the petitioner's son was declined admission not only on the ground that the man had produced an income certificate/ EWS certificate from Uttar Pradesh but also because there were other "glaring" irregularities in the application.

While allowing the petition, the court said, "Considering that the petitioner's ward was denied admission despite the initial allotment made for academic session 2021-?2022 in Class I, it is deemed appropriate to mould the relief sought in the present petition, directing KVS to grant regular admission to the petitioner's ward in Kendriya Vidyalaya, Narela for the academic session 2023-2024 forthwith (in class 3).

Also Read

KVS PRT Result 2023: Merit List and Cutoff out at kvsangathan.nic.in

IGNOU admission January 2024 session registration begins, check details

Happy Children's Day 2023: Here are the 10 best wishes, messages, quotes

World Children's Day 2023: History, importance, celebration, wishes

Prez Murmu met 16,000 people, including 1,750 from tribal groups in 1st yr

Afghan schoolgirls finishing sixth grade in tears under Taliban rule

140 pvt universities set up in India in last 5 yrs; maximum in Gujarat: MoE

MU, Oxford Centre for Hindu Studies to offer course on temple management

CSIR UGC NET 2023: Admit card released at csirnet.nta.ac.in, details inside

IIM CAT 2023 result has been declared, here's how to check and download

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :EWS childrenEWS quotaKendriya VidyalayaSchool Admission

First Published: Dec 25 2023 | 2:54 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story