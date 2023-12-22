Home / Education / News / CSIR UGC NET 2023: Admit card released at csirnet.nta.ac.in, details inside

CSIR UGC NET 2023: Admit card released at csirnet.nta.ac.in, details inside

Eligible applicants interested in CSIR UGC NET exam can download their hall tickets from the official site at csirnet.nta.ac.in. NTA has released the admit card for the CSIR UGC NET December 2023

CSIR UGC NET 2023
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2023 | 3:00 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

The CSIR UGC NET 2023 Admit Card has been released by the National Testing Agency, or NTA. The candidates appearing for the Joint CSIR-UGC NET exam December 2023 can download the admit card through the official site of CSIR UGC NET at csirnet.nta.ac.in.
On December 26, 27, and 28, 2023, the written exam will be conducted at multiple exam centres across the nation. The exam will be held in two shifts – Shift 1 will take place from 9 am to 12 early afternoon and Shift 2 from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

CSIR UGC NET 2023 Admit Card: Steps to download
To download the admit card, applicants can follow the steps given below:
    • Go to the official website of CSIR UGC NET at csirnet.nta.ac.in.
    • On the home page, press CSIR UGC NET 2023 Admit Card link available.
    • Fill in the login details and press on submit.
    • Your admit card will be showcased on the screen.
    • View the admit card and download the page.
    • Keep a hard copy of the same for later. 

CSIR UGC NET 2023: Additional 

The Admit Card is given provisionally to the applicant, dependent upon the satisfaction of the eligibility conditions. It is imperative to save a copy of the admit card for future use. For additional details, applicants can take a look at the official site of CSIR UGC NET.
If any applicant faces any trouble in downloading the Admit Card for Joint CSIR-UGC NET December, 2023, they can contact the NTA helpdesk on 011-40759000 or send an email at csirnet@nta.ac.in, reads the notice.

CSIR UGC NET: Overview
Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) NET (otherwise called CSIR UGC NET) is a national level test conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) to decide the qualification of candidates for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for Lectureship (LS)/Assistant Professor in the colleges and schools of India. Applicants clearing the CSIR NET test can become lecturers in the subject areas falling under the Science and Technology faculty only.

There are five papers in the CSIR NET 2023 Test like Mathematical Science, Earth Science, Life Science, Chemical Science, and Physical Science. The CSIR NET exam is conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.


Also Read

PAN-Aadhaar link deadline today: Check fees, status and how to do it here

IIM CAT Admit Card 2023 to be released today on iimcat.ac.in; Read for more

CSIR NET result 2023 announced: Steps to check scores at official website

Missed PAN-Aadhaar deadline? All the transactions that you can't do now

UGC to update National Eligibility Test syllabus, says Chairman Jagadesh

IIM CAT 2023 result has been declared, here's how to check and download

From Microsoft to Ola: IIT Delhi's 2024 batch gets 1,050 offers in phase 1

Over 17 mn ST students granted pre, post-matric scholarships in 5 yrs: Govt

Xavier School of Management (XLRI) to release XAT 2024 admit card on Dec 27

Indian Navy Recruitment 2023: Registration open for 910 vacancies

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :UGC NETCSIRAdmit Card

First Published: Dec 22 2023 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story