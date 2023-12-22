IIM CAT 2023 result has been declared, here's how to check and download

ALSO READ: Xavier School of Management (XLRI) to release XAT 2024 admit card on Dec 27
What are the steps to download CAT 2023? Here are the steps to check and download:
- The first step is to visit the official website, i.e., iimcat.ac.in.
- On the home page, check for the CAT 2023 result link and click on it.
- A new page will appear on your screen and you need to enter the login details.
- After clicking on the submit button, you can download your result.
- You can take a printout of the CAT 2023 result for future reference.
ALSO READ: SP Jain's MBA placement: Highest package Rs 88 lakh, class average Rs 33 lakh