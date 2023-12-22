IIM CAT 2023 result has been declared, here's how to check and download

Almost 3.28 lakh students have registered themselves for the CAT 2023 examination, and around 2.88 lakh students appeared for the Common Admission Test or CAT 2023. The exam of CAT 2023 was conducted on November 26, 2023, in three sessions.

However, every student should know that the CAT 2023 score will be valid only till December 31, 2024, and will accordingly be accessible on the website. The student also needs to keep in mind that IIM is independent in mandating their eligibility criteria (including their cut-offs and relative weights) and follows different selection processes. Students, who are looking for more in-depth detail can visit the IIM CAT's official website.