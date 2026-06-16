MP Board Class 10th second exam 2026: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will announce the Class 10th second board result today, on June 16, 2026, at 4 pm. Students who appeared for the examination will be able to access their results through the board's official website, mpbse.mponline.gov.in.

Official statement on MP Board Class 10th second exam 2026

The Board of Secondary Education headquarters in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, issued a press release about the result announcement. The public relations office released the notification, which was dated June 15, 2026.

The notification contains no further details about the process for publishing the results. After the planned release, students who took the High School Second Examination can view their results. If the board issues more notices, it will likely do so through its official channels.

How to check and download MP Board HSC Results 2026?

· Visit the official website at mpbse.mponline.gov.in.