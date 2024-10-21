NTA likely to release JEE Main exam date 2025, here's all you need to know

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the JEE Main exam date today on the official website of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), nta.ac.in. Candidates who are eligible for the JEE Main Exam 2025 can apply through the official website.

The JEE Main examination is likely to take place in January 2025 and April 2025, in two sessions, the results of which will be announced separately. The candidates have the option of taking the exam in both sessions, with the best score out of the two being considered for B.Tech Admission 2025-26.

Goa Board exam

The Goa Board has rescheduled the class 12th final examination expecting the engineering entrance test as the exam dates for JEE Main are not confirmed yet.

In the official notice, the JEE 2025 is expected to conclude by the end of January leaving insufficient time for students to adequately prepare for their board exam.

Important event dates

JEE Main Session 1 Exam Date 2025: Last week of January 2025

JEE Main Session 2 Exam Date 2025: First week of April 2025

JEE Main Revised Exam Pattern 2025

According to the latest NTA notice, the JEE Main exam pattern 2025 has been revised. The option to choose 5 questions out of 10 in section B will be discontinued. This effort will increase the cut-off for JEE Main, however, the difficulty level will remain the same.

JEE Main Notification 2025

Last year, the JEE Main notification was released on November 1 and this year the NTA might release an official information brochure around the same time. However, the official update is yet to be announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA). With the release of the notice, candidates can register for JEE Main Registration 2025 can be done through the official website, i.e., jeemain.nta.nic.in.