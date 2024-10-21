CLAT 2025 UG and PG registration to end Oct 22, edit application by Oct 25

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has opened the window to update the candidates’ test locations in the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2025. The last date to update the test location preferences in the application form is October 25 (11.59 pm). The official website is consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Candidates have the facility to review and correct their names, date of birth, programme applied, i.e., undergraduate or postgraduate, and reservation eligibility during this period.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

How to update the test location preferences for CLAT 2025?

Here are the simple steps to update the location preferences for CLAT 2025: