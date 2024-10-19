Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Education / News / Commercialisation of education harming its quality, says V-P Dhankhar

Commercialisation of education harming its quality, says V-P Dhankhar

Dhankhar said, "I see all around that what began as charitable work has now become commerce. Education becoming a business is not good for the future of the nation"

Jagdeep Dhankhar, Jagdeep, Dhankhar, VP
He also said that industries are the biggest beneficiaries of research and innovations. | File Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2024 | 3:41 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday said commercialisation of education is adversely impacting its quality which is not good for the future of the nation.

Speaking at a function organised by a private educational institute in Rajasthan's Sikar, Dhankhar said, "I see all around that what began as charitable work has now become commerce. Education becoming a business is not good for the future of the nation."

Stating that education was never a source of income but a medium of sacrifice and charity to build a healthy society, Dhankhar rued that today it has become a commodity which is being sold for profit, thus adversely impacting its quality.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"In some cases, it is even taking the shape of extortion. This is a matter of concern," he said.

"While educational institutions should be financially sustainable, it is the responsibility of the industry to nurture them from time to time. Corporate houses should use their CSR funds liberally to build institutions and fund new courses. This will help the nation progress," Dhankhar said.

He also said that industries are the biggest beneficiaries of research and innovations, which give power to the nation in front of the world.

Students today want to study abroad but there are many opportunities in India and institutions and industry leaders should make them aware about them to stop the brain drain and loss of foreign exchange, the vice president said.

"The youth generally run behind 8-10 types of jobs but there are huge opportunities across various sectors. The basket of opportunities is getting bigger everyday but most of our students are not fully exposed to it," Dhankhar said.

More From This Section

UPSC delays ESE-2025 after change in railways officers recruitment scheme

UPSC postpones ESE-2025 to give sufficient time to aspirants to prepare

ICAI CA 2024: Final Admit Card for November exam out at official website

UKPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2024: Apply for 613 posts, check details

UGC NET Result 2024: NTA scorecards, Cut-Off released at official website

"There is a need to create awareness among the youth about the ever-increasing basket of opportunities. I call upon the educational institutions and industry leaders to hold seminars and make the students aware about the different avenues available to them," he added.

Calling for optimum use of technology to give quality education to the students, the vice president also praised the National Education Policy which he called a "game changer".


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Teachers on election duty violate 'right to education': Parents move HC

OSSC CGL prelims admit card 2024 out today, here's how to download

TSPSC Group 1 Hall Ticket 2024 for Mains released, here's how to download

Stop state funding to madrassas unless they comply with RTE norms: NCPCR

MP DEIEd results 2024 for 1st and 2nd year released; here's how to check

Topics :Indian educationCommercialisationVice President

First Published: Oct 19 2024 | 3:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story