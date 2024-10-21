UP Police Constable Result 2024: Results expected soon at official website

The results of the constable recruitment exam will be announced shortly by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB). On the official website, uppbpb.gov.in, applicants can view their scorecards and category-specific cut-off marks as they are announced. According to a recent post on X by the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Office (CMO), CM Yogi Adityanath has directed the board to declare the results before the end of this month. He also underlined how important it is to speed up the hiring process for open positions without sacrificing the integrity of the exams. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

UP Police Constable Result 2024: Insights

There were two stages to the Uttar Pradesh Constable recruitment exam. August 23, 24, and 25 of 2024 were the dates of the first phase, while August 30 and 31 of 2024 were the dates of the second. There were two shifts on each exam day: one from 10 AM to 12 PM and another from 3 PM to 5 PM.

About 18 lakh candidates were evaluated by the UPPRPB at 1,174 exam centres spread across 67 districts in the state. The board used biometric verification techniques, such as candidate fingerprint and facial recognition, to guarantee exam authenticity.

UP Police Constable Result 2024: How to check result?

1- After the release of UP Police Constable Result, visit the official website of UPPBPB at uppbpb.gov.in.

2- Press on UPPBPB UP Police Constable Result 2024 link on the homepage.

3- Fill in the registration number and password here.

4- UP Police Sarkari Result PDF will be showcased on your screen.

5- Enter your name in the search box here.

NOTE- If your name showcases in the UP Police Sarkari Result link, then you are accomplished. If your name is not there from there, then you will be taken as failed.

UP Police Constable Result 2024: Provisional answer key and cut-off marks

Candidates had until September 19, 2024, to raise the provisional answer keys for the UP Police Constable Exam, which were made available in phases. Candidates will also be able to see the category-specific cut-off marks when the results are released. For the recent information on the UP Police Constable Result 2024, candidates are suggested to often visit the official website.