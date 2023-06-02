RBSE 10th Result 2023 set to release today at 1 pm, here's the full details

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education is set to announce RBSE class 10th board result 2023 today, June 1. Candidates who appeared for RBSE class 10th exams can check their RBSE 10th result 2023 on RBSE official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.



The Rajasthan Education minister Dr B.D Kalla, and the minister of state for Education Smt. Zahida Khan will announce the result through a press conference at Jaipur today at 1 pm.



This year 10,66,300 students registered for the secondary and vocational examination that was held on March 16, 2023, to April 11, 2023, across the state. How to check RBSE 10th result 2023 online?

Step 1: Visit the official website of the RBSE board, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the 'RBSE 10th result' link'

Step 3: On the login page, you need to fill in your credentials, i.e., roll number and date of birth.

Step 4: Your BSER result will appear in front of your screen.

Step 5: You can check and download your RBSE 10 result for future reference. Here is the easy step to check and download RBSE 10th results online:

How to check RBSE class 10th result via message? Students can also check their RBSE class 10th 2023 results through SMS. To access your RBSE 10th 2023 result, type RESULT (space) RAJ10 (space) roll number and send the message to 56263.

Details mentioned on RBSE 10th result Here are the details mentioned in your RBSE 10th result:

Name of the candidate

Roll number

Father’s name

Mother’s name

School name

Subjects

Subject wise marks

Total mark

Percentage secured

Overall grade