RBSE 10th Result 2023 set to release today at 1 pm, here's the full details

Rajasthan Board will release RBSE 10th result 2023 today at 1 pm. Students can check and download results from RBSE's official websites, i.e., rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
RBSE 10th Result 2023 set to release today at 1 pm, here's the full details

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2023 | 12:19 PM IST
The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education is set to announce RBSE class 10th board result 2023 today, June 1. Candidates who appeared for RBSE class 10th exams can check their RBSE 10th result 2023 on RBSE official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

The Rajasthan Education minister Dr B.D Kalla, and the minister of state for Education Smt. Zahida Khan will announce the result through a press conference at Jaipur today at 1 pm.

This year 10,66,300 students registered for the secondary and vocational examination that was held on March 16, 2023, to April 11, 2023, across the state.

How to check RBSE 10th result 2023 online?

Here is the easy step to check and download RBSE 10th results online:
Step 1: Visit the official website of the RBSE board, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in.
Step 2: On the home page, click on the 'RBSE 10th result' link'
Step 3: On the login page, you need to fill in your credentials, i.e., roll number and date of birth.
Step 4: Your BSER result will appear in front of your screen.
Step 5: You can check and download your RBSE 10 result for future reference.

How to check RBSE class 10th result via message?
Students can also check their RBSE class 10th 2023 results through SMS. To access your RBSE 10th 2023 result, type RESULT (space) RAJ10 (space) roll number and send the message to 56263.

Details mentioned on RBSE 10th result
Here are the details mentioned in your RBSE 10th result:

  • Name of the candidate
  • Roll number
  • Father’s name
  • Mother’s name
  • School name
  • Subjects
  • Subject wise marks
  • Total mark
  • Percentage secured
  • Overall grade

    • RBSE 10th 2022 result data
    Last year, the overall pass percentage of RBSE 10th 2022 was 82.8 per cent. Girls last year outperformed boys, as girls' pass percentage was 84.38 per cent while boys' pass percentage was 81.62 per cent.


    First Published: Jun 02 2023 | 12:39 PM IST

