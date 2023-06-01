CUET PG 2023 intimation slip released, here's how to check and download



Students who have applied for CUET PG 2023 exam can check and download their CUET PG 2023 exam city slip at the official website, i.e., cuet.nta.nic.in National Test Agency released the exam city intimation slip for the Common University Entrance Test - Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2023 on May 31.



In an official announcement, NTA said that the city intimation slip has been released for 425928 in 245 cities. The Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate is scheduled to be held on June 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, and 12. The National Test Agency (NTA) releases several entrance exams over the year, and they have recently added the CUET PG exam to their list. CUET PG 2023 exam is an opportunity for students seeking admission to Central Universities and other participating Universities across the country.

All the candidates need their CUET PG 2023 Application number and date of birth to check and download their exam city intimation slip. How to download CUET PG 2023 exam city intimation slip?



Step 1. Visit the official website of NTA, i.e., https://cuet.nta.nic.in/

Step 2. Look for the city intimation slip link and click on it.

Step 3. On the login page, enter your credential details.

Step 4. Your CUET PG 2023 city intimation slip will display on your screen.

Step 5. You can download and take the printout of your city intimation slip for future reference.



Candidates must download their CUET PG 2023 exam city intimation slip and plan their travel arrangements accordingly.



In case any candidates face any difficulties in downloading or checking their CUET PG exam city intimation slip, he/she can write an email to cuet-pg@nta.ac.in.

