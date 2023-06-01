CUET PG 2023 intimation slip released, here's how to check and download

How to download CUET PG 2023 exam city intimation slip?
Step 2. Look for the city intimation slip link and click on it.
Step 3. On the login page, enter your credential details.
Step 4. Your CUET PG 2023 city intimation slip will display on your screen.
Step 5. You can download and take the printout of your city intimation slip for future reference.
Candidates must download their CUET PG 2023 exam city intimation slip and plan their travel arrangements accordingly.
In case any candidates face any difficulties in downloading or checking their CUET PG exam city intimation slip, he/she can write an email to cuet-pg@nta.ac.in.