Registration for JEMAT 2023 phase 3 to begin today at official website

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology (MAKAUT) will start the Joint Entrance Management Aptitude Test (JEMAT) 2023 phase 3 registration procedure today i.e. on November 1

JEMAT 2023

The Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology (MAKAUT) is anticipated to start registration for phase 3 of the Joint Entrance Management Aptitude Test (JEMAT) 2023 today, November 1. When the registration link will be live, eligible applicants can visit the official website, i.e., cetmat.formflix.com.
According to the data, the last date to apply is November 2, the admit cards will be out on November 3, and the tests are planned for November 5, 2023.
The admit card will be published on November 3 after 8 pm and the CBT tests will be held on November 5 from 11 am to 12 pm.
The last date for the JEMAT phase 3 application form is November 2, 2023.

JEMAT 2023 phase 3: Steps to check 
Candidates can follow the below steps to register for phase 3 of JEMAT 2023:
Step 1: Go to the official website at cetmat.forflix.com.
Step 2: Press on the registration link on the homepage (once it is active).
Step 3: A new page will showcase on the screen.
Step 4: Register yourself and proceed further to fill in the application.
Step 5: Pay the application fee and submit your form.
Step 6: Take a printout of your application for later.

EMAT 2023: application fee
The application fee is ₹600 for general applicants. For Physically Handicapped applicants the application fee is ₹300. For SC/ST/OBC-A/OBC-B and PH the application fee is ₹300.

JEMAT 2023: Eligibility
Interested applicants should carry a bachelor's degree in Arts/ Technology/ Medical/ Dental/  Science/ Commerce/ Engineering/ Agriculture or other professional courses from any known university.
Applicants showing up in their final tests can also apply for the JEMAT 2023 by presenting their needed documents on time. 

What is JEMAT?
JEMAT or Joint Entrance Management Aptitude Test is a state-level entrance test for best B-Schools of West Bengal admissions. The Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology, West Bengal (MAKAUT, WB) administers JEMAT for MBA admission. 

MAKAUT holds JEMAT to assess the test takers' knowledge across three segments: Logical Reasoning, Maths and English. According to the test pattern of JEMAT, the test will include an overall of 100 MCQs that are to be answered within a time span of 60 minutes.
The admission cycle in light of JEMAT 2023 incorporates ending the registration, downloading admit card, showing up for the JEMAT test, and taking part in the GD-PI rounds. Performance according to JEMAT score and GD-PI scores will be incorporated further to set up a merit list.

