SSC CHSL Tier-1 Result 2023 out on ssc.nic.in; all you need to know

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) tier 1 2023 results. The individuals who showed up for the SSC CHSL test can visit the official site at ssc.nic.in to take a look at their result. The outcome is announced in a pdf format so there is no requirement of login credentials.

The results of the SSC CHSL level 1 have been released alongside category-wise cut-offs, and the commission has declared the selection of 17,495 people for the LDC and JSA positions, 754 for DEO, and 1,307 for DEO roles not connected with CAG and DCA. Besides, the commission has required the results of ten applicants to be postponed because of different reasons.

SSC CHSL Tier 1 result: Steps to check • Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in.

• On the homepage, press the link activated for the SSC CHSL Tier 1 exam.

• As you enter on it, the pdf will showcase on the screen having the candidate’s name, roll number with category.

• Look for your name by pressing Ctrl+F in the PDF.

• Download the pdf.

• Take a printout for later.

SSC CHSL Tier 1 result 2023: Insights

In the official result notice, the SSC also says that the final evaluation of applicants in the SSC CHSL Tier-1 exam 2023 has been done in view of the final answer keys. Remarkably, the SSC held the CHSL Tier-1 exam from August 2 to August 17, 2023, in the online CBT (Computer Based Test).

The commission additionally released the SSC CHSL Provisional Answer Key 2023 on August 19, 2023 following the conduct of the tests, and furthermore welcomed challenges/ objections from applicants against the answer key.

SSC CHSL Tier 1 result 2023: Category cut-off • All other categories: 20 percent.

• Unreserved: 30 percent.

• OBC/EWS: 25 percent.

Here is the number of candidates picked for different vacancies:

• For DEO (other than CAG & DCA): 1,307 candidates.

• For LDC/JSA: 17,495 candidates.

• For DEO (CAG & DCA): 754 candidates.

SSC CHSL Tier 1: Overview

SSC informed in a notification that after examining the representations received from applicants in regards to the Tier-I exam answer Keys, vital changes were made. The final answer keys were utilized for assessment. The commission has likewise informed that the marks and final answer keys of applicants will likewise be uploaded on the site shortly.

On the official site, the SSC CHSL scorecard will be uploaded soon by the commission. The SSC Tier 1 test was conducted from August 2 2023 to August 22 2023 to fill up 1600 posts.