SSC GD 2024: Constable Result out at ssc.gov.in, view details and more

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released the SSC GD Constable Result 2024 today, July 11. At ssc.gov.in, the candidates can access the SSC's official website to view their results. The examination was held from February 20 to March 7, 2024, with a March 30 additional session. On April 3, 2024, the SSC GD exam's provisional answer key was made available, and objections could be raised until April 10, 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The SSC GD Constable Exam 2024 Tier-1 was held between February 20 and March 1, 2024. A total of 46,47,646 applicants applied for 26,146 openings, with 15,20,063 applicants from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. The written exam applicants will be called for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Measurement Test (PST).

SSC GD 2024: Qualified candidates

308,076 male candidates have passed the physical examination, while 38,328 female candidates have done the same. The male candidates include 26,507 from the EWS category, 47,697 from ST, 31,981 from OBC, 2,285 from ESM, and 131,875 from the unreserved category. Among female applicants, there are 3,096 from EWS, 5,984 from SC, 3,696 from ST, 8,410 from OBC, and 4 from ESM with 17,138 from the unreserved category.

SSC GD 2024: Vacancies

The SSC GD Constable Recruitment examination aims to fill 46,617 posts, including 9,410 CRPF posts, 1,926 SSB posts, 12,076 BSF posts, 13,632 CISF posts, 6,287 ITBP posts, 2,990 Assam Rifles posts, and 296 SSF posts.

More From This Section

The posts for male candidates are 41,467, while female candidates have been allotted 5,150 posts. Out of these figures, 17,365 openings for unreserved men and 2,231 for unreserved women. In addition, there are 6,032 reserved posts for men in the SC, 4,318 in the ST, 8,712 in the OBC, and 5,040 in the EWS. 764 of the posts for women belong to SC, 476 to ST, 1,087 to OBC, and 592 to EWS.

SSC GD 2024: Steps to check

• Go to the official website i.e. ssc.gov.in.

• Press on activated link of ‘SSC GD Constable Result 2024’

• A new PDF file will display where candidates will have to view their roll numbers.

• Download and save for future use.

• Candidates who passed the written test can now be showcased for the Physical Standard Test (PST) / Physical Efficiency Test (PET).