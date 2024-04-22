Home / Education / News / AP SSC 10th result 2024 OUT: BSEAP announces result with 86.69 pass percent

AP SSC 10th result 2024 OUT: BSEAP announces result with 86.69 pass percent

The BSEAP has declared the Andhra Pradesh Class 10th result with a pass percentage of 86.69%. The results can be accessed by students on the official website of BSEAP i.e. results.bse.ap.gov.in

AP SSC 10th Result 2024
The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) announced the AP SSC (Class 10) Results 2024 today on April 22 at bse.ap.gov.in. S Suresh Kumar, IAS, Commissioner of School Education, AP, made the scorecards available online at 11 am on the official website at results.bse.ap.gov.in. 
S. Suresh Kumar, Commissioner of School Education, Andhra Pradesh has officially announced the SSC results. The board has provided important information at the press conference, such as the number of registered, qualified, and appeared students, pass percentage, student distribution by grade, district, and other details.
The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) declared that girls passed with 89.17 per cent, outperforming boys, who recorded 84.32 per cent. The BSEAP has declared the Andhra Pradesh Class 10th result with a pass percentage of 86.69%. 

AP SSC 10th Result 2024: Insight

This year, the AP SSC exam was taken by approximately 6 lakh students. It was conducted in one shift, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., from March 18 to 30. To pass the exams, a student must achieve a minimum score of 33 percent. Last year, a total of 6,64,152 students took the AP Class 10 exam which witnessed some 72.26% students passing the examination.

AP SSC 10th Results 2024: Steps to check

1. Visit the official AP SSC result website at bse.ap.gov.in
2. Register with your contact number and email id
3. Press on the designated board exam result link
4. On the next window, choose the board
5. Enter roll number and registration number
6. Your AP SSC Class 10 result 2024 will be showcased.

AP SSC 10th Results 2024: How to check via DigiLocker?

Step 1: Visit the DigiLocker website at digilocker.gov.in or download the app
Step 2: Press on ‘Register for DigiLocker’
Step 3: Fill in a valid mobile number. Submit the OTP sent to the registered mobile number
Step 4: Apply your username and password
Step 5: Fill in your Aadhar number
Step 6: Sign in utilising your registered user name and password to view results.

AP 10th Results 2024: Grading system 

Given below are the BSEAP calculates the grades for the marks of students:
    • 91-100 marks = A1 grade
    • 81-90 marks = A2 grade
    • 71-80 marks = B1 grade
    • 61-70 marks = B2 grade
    • 51-60 marks = C1 grade
    • 41-50 marks = C2 grade
    • 35-40 marks = D grade. 

