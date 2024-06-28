SSC MTS Recruitment 2024: All about 8000 posts, eligibility and more

Through its official website at ssc.gov.in, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the start of the Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) Examination 2024. Eligible applicants having a class 10 certificate are welcome to apply online for SSC MTS 2024 prior to July 31. By August 1, the application fee must be submitted. Candidates can make corrections to their applications on August 10 and 11. The SSC MTS 2024 exam, which will be held in October or November 2024 is a national exam that will be used to hire people for Multi-Tasking Staff and Havaldar positions in various government ministries, departments, and offices. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

SSC MTS Recruitment 2024: Essentials

SSC has declared 8326 vacancies for the SSC MTS examination. There are 4887 Multi-Tasking Staff positions and 3439 Havaldar positions available in CBIC and CBN. The exam dates for the SSC MTS and Havaldar recruitment have not been finalised yet.

However, the official announcement states that the SSC MTS 2024 exam may take place in October or November. The official SSC website (ssc.nic.in) should be regularly checked by candidates for information about the exam schedule and other important recruitment-related details.

SSC MTS Recruitment: Eligibility

To be eligible for the SSC MTS 2024 examination, applicants must possess a certificate of matriculation (10th grade) from a recognized board. The age criteria differ upon the post and category. For the Havaldar post, applicants should be somewhere in the range of 18 and 27 years of age.

As a result, candidates must have been born between January 1, 1998 and January 1, 2005. Candidates for the Multitasking Staff (MTS) position must be between the ages of 18 and 25.

SSC MTS Recruitment: Steps to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

Step 2: Navigate to the 'apply tab' on the homepage and if not already done, press on the apply online link to generate a one-time registration (OTR).

Step 3: For OTR, you must provide the general information like name, age, father's name, aadhaar number, date of birth and other details as displayed on the page.

Step 4: You will get the registration number and password on your registered email ID or phone number on filling in the personal details.

Step 5: Enter the application form with your registration number and password by paying the application fee of Rs. 100. Women applicants and applicants belonging to the SC/ST/PwBD/ESM categories are exempted from paying the examination fee.

SSC MTS Recruitment: Selection process

The selection process for the SSC MTS and Havaldar posts differs:

MTS (Multi-Tasking Staff): The selection procedure has a Computer-Based Examination (CBE) held in two sessions: Session-I and Session II.

Havaldar Posts: Candidates applying for Havaldar posts must possess a selection process including:

Computer-Based Examination (CBE)

Physical Efficiency Test (PET) or Physical Standard Test (PST)

Candidates are suggested to get ready accordingly based on the particular need of the openings they are applying for within the SSC MTS 2024 recruitment.