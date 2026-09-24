Telangana to close schools, colleges tomorrow for Ganesh idol immersion

The Telangana state government has declared a holiday tomorrow, September 25, 2026, for all government establishments, educational institutions, and colleges around the twin towns of Hyderabad and Secunderabad. Institutions situated in the nearby districts of Ranga Reddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri will also be closed for the day.
The holiday has been declared because of the Ganesh idol immersion procession that will take place in the area. Closing businesses, schools, and universities would alleviate traffic in the cities and ease the influx of numerous devotees who will take part in the parade.
Ganesh Visarjan holiday in other states
In states where large-scale celebrations are held, Anant Chaturdashi, also known as Ganesh Visarjan, is commemorated as a public, government, and bank holiday.
In states like Maharashtra, Goa, and portions of Gujarat and Karnataka, schools, colleges, offices, government offices, and other establishments will remain closed.
Due to the anticipated large number of people attending the immersion or Ganesh Visarjan, schools, universities, and other institutions are closed tomorrow. Due to the immersion, water banks will be packed, and the idols will be carried in a grand parade.
The Ganesh Chaturthi festival will conclude on September 25, 2026, with the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Visarjan 2026, following a spectacular ten-day celebration. On Anant Chaturdashi, devotees of Ganpati will bid Lord Ganesha farewell after bringing him home and to the public pandals. The 10-day Ganeshotsav celebrations end on this day for followers of Lord Ganesha. The idol's submersion represents its return to nature and conveys a more general spiritual lesson about embracing change while maintaining devotion.