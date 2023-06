The TS ECET exams were only conducted on May 20 in a single shift between 9:00 am to 12:00 pm. More than 22,000 students registered for the TS ECET exam held last month.

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) announced the TS ECET results 2023 on Tuesday at 3:30 pm. Candidates who have appeared for TS Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECT) 2023 can check and download their results from the official website, i.e., https://ecet.tsche.ac.in/.