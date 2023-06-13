Women's enrollment in finance, account courses increases by 25%: Study



The study attributes this development to a growing recognition of the importance of financial literacy among women. They are being encouraged to seek opportunities to enhance their knowledge and skills in the same domain. Secondly, the concentrated efforts to narrow the gender gap in traditionally male-dominated fields, which has also led to various initiatives and campaigns to promote women pursuing careers in these areas. There has been a notable increase of 25 per cent in the number of female students enrolling in courses related to finance and accounting, according to a recent study conducted by Zell Education, a finance and accounts ed-tech platform.



Zell Education's recent study showcased a remarkable surge in women's enrollment, reaching an 43 per cent, compared to an increase of 15 per cent in 2021. Furthermore, the demand for finance & accounting courses experienced a substantial growth of 40 per cent in 2022. The convergence of a revived enthusiasm for acquiring knowledge in the subject and the convenience and flexibility provided by edtech platforms have played a pivotal role in attracting a greater number of female students.



Alongside the traditional factors that motivate individuals, “the instability within the global economic landscape has fostered heightened awareness among women about the necessity to develop skills to navigate intricate financial uncertainties,” the study notes. The male-to-female ratio for courses and certifications in finance and accounting is approximately 65:35. Though the top five courses in huge demand for both genders continue to be ACCA, CFA, US CPA, US CMA, and Diploma in IFRS.

Demographic breakdown of female learners

The study reports that approximately 75 per cent of female learners originate from metropolitan areas, with the remaining 25 per cent coming from Tier-II and -III towns.



However, the study finds that women from smaller towns and cities constitute a significant presence, accounting for 25 per cent of the overall learner population. This indicates a growing interest in and improved access to education in smaller urban centres. It attributes several contributing factors to explain this trend, including enhanced educational facilities, heightened career awareness, and the availability of online learning platforms. Metropolitan regions typically exhibit a higher concentration of educational institutions, encompassing esteemed universities, colleges, and professional training centres.

“The overarching vision of diminishing the gender gaps is finally leading us to some solid trends. The overall possibilities of economic uncertainties, market volatility, and financial crises will continue to stimulate educational demand. We are expecting close to a 35 per cent increase for these courses in the upcoming year,” says Anant Bengani, director & co-founder, Zell Education.