UCEED 2024: Result declared at uceed.iitb.ac.in, click for more details

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has declared the UCEED 2024 results today on the official website. The candidates who took the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) 2024 can see their results by visiting uceed.iitb.ac.in. But, the scorecards might be downloadable between March 11 and June 12.

The official website expects candidates to enter their Login ID and Password to see the UCEED results 2024. The UCEED result, shown as a scorecard, contains significant data, for example, the applicant's name, roll number, sectional score, and complete score. Applicants are shortlisted for the counselling system, which incorporates document verification and seat assignment, in view of their UCEED score.

UCEED 2024: Steps to check Step 1: Visit the official website at uceed.iitb.ac.in, the official UCEED website. Step 2: Choose the link titled “UCEED 2024 Result.” Step 3: Enter your password, email address, and UCEED registration number and press on the “Submit” button. Step 4: The UCEED 2024 scorecard will be showcased on your screen. Step 5: Download the UCEED 2024 scorecard, then print it out for later. UCEED results 2024: Insights Each shortlisted applicant will be assigned a common merit rank. The rank list will be created utilizing the combined Part-A and Part-B marks for UCEED 2024 as the reason for the calculation of the total marks.

All applicants who took the UCEED 2024 test will have their Section A grades shown on the Portal, as per the UCEED data booklet given by IIT Bombay. For the candidates who didn't pass the UCEED 2024, the Part-B score, rank(s), and total marks won't be shown.

Downloading the applicant's Part-A answers for UCEED 2024 will only be possible up until the results are declared. Following the declaration of the UCEED results, the Part- A answer download feature will be deactivated. No extra demands will be entertained, according to the institute website.

UCEED: Overview UCEED 2024 is available to all nationals (Indian/Foreign). Applicants looking for admission to the Bachelor’s Degree programme in Design (BDes) at Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB), Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IITR), Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IITD), Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IITG), Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH) and Indian Institute of Information Technology Design and Manufacturing Jabalpur (IIITDMJ) should appear for the exam.

Both CEED and UCEED exams were conducted on Sunday, January 21 from 9 am to 12 pm. The draft answer key for Part-A was announced on January 23.