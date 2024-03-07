AP ICET 2024: All about MBA, MCA entrance test at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Sri Krishnadevaraya University has started the registration procedure for the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) 2024. Eligible applicants can apply for the AP ICET 2024 through the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

The last date to apply for the entrance test without late charge is April 7. AP ICET 2024 will be held on May 6 and 7 for admission to MBA, MCA programs for the 2024-25 academic year. SKU will lead the test for the benefit of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher education (APSCHE).

AP ICET 2024: Fee

The registration and processing charge is Rs 650 for OC and Rs. 600 for BC and Rs.550 for SC/ST applicants. The payment must be finished by using credit/debit card or Net banking. For additional related details; applicants can view at the official site of AP ICET.

AP ICET Registration: Documents • Credit card/debit card/net banking account user ID and password • Marks memo or hall ticket number of degree/ Class 12/ Class 10 • 10th or equivalent certificate mentioning date of birth, hall ticket number • Aadhaar card • Income certificate

• Study certificates from Class 6 to degree

• Caste certificate





AP ICET 2024: Steps to apply To apply online, applicants can follow the steps given below: • Go to the official website of APSCHE at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. • On the home page, press on AP ICET 2024 registration link available. • A new page will display where applicants will have to register themselves and press on submit. • Once done, enter every detail in the application form.

• Do the payment of application fees.

• Press on submit and download the page.

• Keep a hard copy for further need.

AP ICET 2024: Eligibility • Applicants must be Indian nationals and must also satisfy local or non-local status needs. • Applicants must have studied and passed a three or four-year degree programme in any faculty held by the universities or its equivalent degree exam recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC). • Applicants with aggregate marks of 50% (45% in case of SC, ST and BC) are only eligible to take admission through AP ICET.

• The qualifying degree provided by distance mode programme must have recognition by a joint committee of AICTE, UGC and DEC or DEB.

• Applicants appearing for the final year degree exam will also be eligible.

AP ICET: Overview The AP ICET (Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test) is a state-level entrance test. The AP ICET test is a gateway for admission to Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Computer Applications (MCA) programs in different universities and colleges in Andhra Pradesh. AP ICET: Participating Colleges Numerous colleges in Andhra Pradesh acknowledge AP ICET scores for admission to their MBA and MCA programs. Few of the top colleges accepting AP ICET scores are:

• Sagi Ramakrishnam Raju Engineering College (SRKREC), Bhimavaram

• Sri Venkateswara College of Engineering - SVEC, Tirupati

• Andhra University (AU), Visakhapatnam

• Velagapudi Ramakrishna Siddhartha Engineering College (VRSEC), Vijayawada

• Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati

• Sree Vidyanikethan Engineering College (SVEC), Tirupati

• Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University or JNTU Kakinada

• Dr Lankapalli Bullayya College, Visakhapatnam

• Lakireddy Bali Reddy College of Engineering (LBRCE), Krishna

• Annamacharya Institute of Technology And Science (AITS), Kadapa