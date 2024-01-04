Home / Education / News / UGC NET Answer Key 2023: NTA releases response sheets, objection window

UGC NET Answer Key 2023: NTA releases response sheets, objection window

The National Testing Agency has released provisional answer keys of the UGC NET Dec 2023 on January 3, 2024. Applicants can check it on the examination website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in

UGC
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December 2023 answer key. Along with the answer key, the agency has also made the response sheet available. Applicants can mention objections regarding the response key by paying Rs 200 for each question until January 5.
The response key will be accessible on the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. From December 6 to 14, 2023 the exam was held in 292 cities. It was held in two meetings, from 9 am to 12 pm., and afterward from 3 pm to 6 pm, for an overall of 83 subjects.

UGC NET 2023: Official statements
“Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly", NTA said.
"Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final,” NTA added.

UGC NET Answer Key 2023: Steps to Check
Step 1: Visit the ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, press the ‘UGC NET December 2023 Answer Key’ link.

Step 3: The PDF file will showcase the answer sheet.

UGC NET Answer Key 2023: How to Raise Objection?
Step 1: Visit the UGC NET’s official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
Step 2: Press the answer key link on the homepage.
Step 3: The pdf file will display on the screen.
Step 4: Enter the link “Click to view /Challenge Answer Key”.
Step 5: On the portal, raise your objections and provide documents to support it.
Step 6: Submit the fees.

UGC NET Answer Key 2023: Results
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the UGC NET December 2023 answer key and response sheet however the results will be announced by NTA on January 10, 2024.

UGC NET Answer Key 2023: Utilisation of Exam certificate?
UGC-NET decides the qualification of Indian nationals for 'Assistant Professor' and 'Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor' in Indian colleges and universities. The choice of applicants for the following Fellowships will be made via test:
1. National Fellowship for Other Backward Classes (NFOBC)
2. National Fellowship for Scheduled Caste Students (NFSC) 
3. National Fellowship for Persons with Disabilities (NFPwD).

