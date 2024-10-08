UGC NET Result 2024 delay: Candidates vent frustration on social media

The delay in the UGC NET 2024 result is frustrating the candidates and they have started expressing their concern over social media. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has not released the results for the UGC NET June 2024 cycle.

The microblogging platform X, formerly known as Twitter, was flooded with posts highlighting candidates' concerns over prolonged delay in the declaration of the UGC NET results. When did the controversy begin? Since day 1, the examination has been surrounded by controversies. The examination originally took place on June 18, in pen-paper mode, which got leaked, and resultantly cancelled, as revealed by Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The re-examination took place from August 21 and lasted till September 5, 2024, the answer key was released in phases and the candidates were allowed to raise objections.

Now, the students are waiting for their results, and they have ever since been voicing their frustration online. Ramesh Sahu, one of the X users, expressed the general sentiments and shared a tweet that reads, “Why no news about results uptil now? Kindly give us infoâ€æ we are in deep pain and agony. #NTADeclareJune2024Result.”

The NTA hasn't issued any notice over the delay and the growing impatience among candidates raises confusion and uncertainty surrounding the UGC NET results.

Candidates vent their anger on X

Several candidates took to X and expressed their anger over the microblogging platform.

One of the users wrote, “It's almost 40 days since we sat for UGC NET re-exam, but we have no clue when @mamidala90 is going to release the result. It's not fair to students... June exam was cancelled without much investigation.”

Another user demanded accountability: “First, a baseless cancellation of UGC NET June 2024, now delays in re-exam results. @NTA_Exams and @mamidala90 are failing students! @dpradhanbjp we need accountability!”

While a third user wrote; "UGC /NTA behaving like irresponsible body ,even after so much of chaos over Twitter by UGc net aspirants regarding result release,they not consider important to released atleast expected Result date press note .. #RIPNTA #UGCNETRESULTSNOW."

How to check UGC NET 2024 results?

Here are the simple steps to check UGC NET 2024 results: