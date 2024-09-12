CSIR UGC NET 2024: Final answer key released at csirnet.nta.ac.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the final answer key for the CSIR UGC NET June 2024 exam. Applicants can download it from the official website at csir net.nta.ac.in. The CSIR UGC NET July 2024 was held across India in 348 exam centres in 187 cities on July 25, 26, and 27. The number of candidates registered for the test was 2,25,335. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp In order to be considered for a Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or Lectureship (LS) or Assistant Professor openings at an Indian university or college, candidates must pass this test.

CSIR UGC NET 2024: How to check?

Step 1. Go to the official NTA website at csirnet.nta.ac.in.

Step 2. On the homepage, press on the link related to the CSIR UGC NET final answer key

Step 3. Press on the link to download the PDF file having the final answer key.

Step 4. The PDF will likely be organized by exam date, shift, and subject. Navigate the segment relevant to your particular exam.

Step 5. Carefully compare your attempted answers with the official answers given in the PDF. You can cross-reference your answers to determine your authenticity.

What is CSIR UGC NET?

The Joint CSIR-UGC NET is an examination intended to decide the qualification of Indian nationals for different academic and research openings. These incorporate meeting all requirements for a Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and appointment as an Assistant Professor, eligibility exclusively for an Assistant Professor position, or admission to PhD programs. This test is pertinent for positions in Indian colleges, schools, and research institutions.