The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will close the registration process for UPSC ESE 2025 on October 8, 2024. Candidates who want to appear for the Engineering Services Examination (ESE) 2025 can register themselves directly through the official website, upsc.gov.in.

If candidates want to make any changes in their registration, then the modification window will open from October 9 and will remain open till October 15, 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The applicant needs to register at the One Time Registration (OTR) platform which is available on the commission's website and then fill out the online application for the exam.

Interested candidates can go through the detailed notification before applying to understand the education qualification. The age limit to apply for this role is between 21 and 30, as on January 1, 2025, the candidates must not have been born before January 2, 1995 and later than January 1, 2004.

How to apply for UPSC ESE 2025 online?

Here are the simple steps to apply for UPSC ESE 2025 online:

Firstly, visit the official website, upsc.gov.in.

On the home page, check for the examination link.

Then click on the ESE 2025 examination link and a new page will open.

Click on the link to apply and fill the registration details.

Thereafter, log in to the account and fill out the application form.

Make the payment of the application fee.

You can also download the application form or keep a hard copy for future reference.

What is the application fee for UPSC ESE?

The application fee for all the candidates is ₹200/-. The Female/SC/ST/PwBD candidates do not need to pay any fee as they are exempted.

The payment can be made in multiple ways, they can either remit the money in any branch of the State Bank of India or through using Visa/Master/RuPay Credit/Debit Card/UPI Payment or by using Internet Banking of any Bank. For more details, candidates need to check the official website of UPSC.