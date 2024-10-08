SSC CPO Admit Card 2024 for PET/PST released; here's how to check, download

The Admit cards for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) of the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2024 have been released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC).

Candidates can download their admit cards through the regional websites of the SSC. How to download the SSC CPO Admit Card 2024 for PET/PST? Here are the simple steps to download the SSC CPO Admit Card 2024 for PET/PST: Step 1. Firstly, visit the official SSC regional website. Step 2. On the home page check for the "SSC CPO Admit Card 2024 for PET/PST" link.

Step 3. Then enter your login credentials on the new page.

Step 4. Click the 'Submit' button to view your admit card.

Step 5. You can download and take a printout of the admit card for future reference.

The commission has shared an official notification on SSC ER, and the notice states that the male candidates who opted for the SI post in Delhi police should have to carry their Driving License for LMV (motorcycle and car) during PET/PST if they fail, their claim for the post of SI in Delhi Police will not be granted.

Candidates may note that the call letters for PST/PET will be dispatched to the candidates by post and the same can be downloaded through the regional websites.

After clearing the written test, the candidates have to appear for the PET/PST which will be conducted by the CAPF. Candidates who pass the PET/PST examination will have to appear for Paper II.