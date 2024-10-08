Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Education / News / SSC CPO Admit Card 2024 for PET/PST released; here's how to check, download

SSC CPO Admit Card 2024 for PET/PST released; here's how to check, download

The SSC has released the admit cards for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) for Sub-Inspectors inSiu

SSC recruitment 2019
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2024 | 2:28 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Admit cards for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) of the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2024 have been released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). 

Candidates can download their admit cards through the regional websites of the SSC.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

How to download the SSC CPO Admit Card 2024 for PET/PST?

Here are the simple steps to download the SSC CPO Admit Card 2024 for PET/PST:
Step 1. Firstly, visit the official SSC regional website.
Step 2. On the home page check for the "SSC CPO Admit Card 2024 for PET/PST" link.
Step 3. Then enter your login credentials on the new page.

More From This Section

UPSC ESE 2025 registration deadline to end today, check direct link here

CISCE to introduce robotics, AI in curriculum for class 11, 12 from 2025-26

NCERT books will now be sold on Amazon as well via authorised sellers

144 candidates paid to get leaked NEET-UG 2024 question paper: CBI

RRB recruitment: Junior Engineer 2024 exam dates out at official website

Step 4. Click the 'Submit' button to view your admit card.
Step 5. You can download and take a printout of the admit card for future reference.

The commission has shared an official notification on SSC ER, and the notice states that the male candidates who opted for the SI post in Delhi police should have to carry their Driving License for LMV (motorcycle and car) during PET/PST if they fail, their claim for the post of SI in Delhi Police will not be granted.

Candidates may note that the call letters for PST/PET will be dispatched to the candidates by post and the same can be downloaded through the regional websites. 

After clearing the written test, the candidates have to appear for the PET/PST which will be conducted by the CAPF. Candidates who pass the PET/PST examination will have to appear for Paper II.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

SSC CHSL 2024: Exam date declared at ssc.gov.in; check complete schedule

SSC MTS 2024: Application status released, check all details inside

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2025: Registration for 39,000 vacancies opens

SSC GD 2024: Constable Result out at ssc.gov.in, view details and more

SSC MTS Recruitment 2024: All about 8000 posts, eligibility and more

Topics :SSCIndian educationAdmit Cardeducation

First Published: Oct 08 2024 | 2:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story