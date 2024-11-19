UP Board Exam Date 2025: UPMSP Class 10, 12 exam datasheet announced

The final exams for Class 10 and 12 students of the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will be held in February and March of the next year.

The UP Board Class 10th and 12th exams are scheduled to begin on February 24 and end on March 12, 2025, as per the sources. The exam schedule or date sheet was made public by the UPMSP on Monday.

The UPMSP Class 12th and 10th board schedule states that there will be two shifts for the exams. Exams for the first shift will start at 8:30 am and end at 11:45 am, while the second shift will start at 2 pm and last until 5:15 pm.

UP Board Class 10, 12th Exam 2025: Insights

Class 10 and 12 (also known as high school and intermediate) UP Board Exams will start on February 24 and end on March 6. While students in the intermediate division will take the Military Science paper in the morning shift, high school students will take the Hindi exam on the first exam day.

UP Board Class 10, 12th Exam 2025: Overview

In 2025, 54,38,597 students are scheduled to take the UP Board 10th and 12th exams. Among them are 26,98,446 intermediate students and 27,40,151 high school students from 27,000 UPMSP-affiliated schools.

The number of students who signed up for Classes 10 and 12 this year has decreased, according to HT. There are now 86,745 fewer students. A total of 55,25,342 students registered for the 2024 UP Board Exams.

The number of students taking the exam from an exam centre has increased due to the Uttar Pradesh Board now allowing more student strengths in exam centres. In the past, an exam centre was permitted to administer the UP Board Examination to 1,200 students simultaneously. The number has now been raised to a maximum of 2,000 students since government-aided schools are better equipped to administer tests.