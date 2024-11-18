Assam Police admit card 2024: Hall tickets out for Commando Battalion

Admit cards for the Constable (Commando Battalions) Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) have been made available by the State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) in Assam. The Assam Police admit card is available for download at slprbassam.in for those who qualify for the PET/PST exam.

On November 25, PET and PST for Assam Police Constables (Commando Battalions) will start. Candidates will learn the exam date and time, the venue name, and the reporting time on their admission cards.

Important information such as the exam date, time, venue, and reporting instructions are included on the admit card. To the exam location, candidates must carry a printed copy of their admission card and a legitimate photo ID. This recruitment initiation is to serve 164 vacancies of Constable (AB) for Assam Commando Battalions.

Assam Police Commando Constable admit card 2024: How to download?

• Visit the official website at slprbassam.in.

• Open the link that says ‘Download Admit Card for PST & PET for Constable AB for Commando Battalions’.

• A new page will be displayed.

• Enter your phone number or application number and the date of birth.

• Send the details.

• The admit card will be generated.

• Download the document and take a printout for the exam day.

Assam Police Commando Constable Admit card 2024: Helpline details

Candidates can contact the SLPRB Assam via the following ways if they experience any issues downloading their admission cards:

• Helpline Number: 8826762317

• Email: slprbadmitcard@gmail.com.