UP Police Constable 2024: Re-exam dates announced for 60,244 positions

The dates for the Police Constable Recruitment 2024 re-exam have been announced by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB). It is recommended that candidates who are eagerly awaiting the new date for the UP Police Re-Exam 2024 do a thorough amount of preparation in advance. The UP Police Bharti 2024 re-test is set to occur on August 23, 24, 25, 30, and 31 across the state. Each day's exam will be divided into two shifts, and approximately 5 lakh candidates are anticipated to participate in each shift. UP Police Constable 2024: Reason of cancellation Due to paper leaks, the UP Police 2024 exam, which was originally scheduled for February 17 and 18, was postponed. In order to maintain the integrity and transparency of the examination process, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed the rescheduling of the Police Bharti 2024 exam within six months.

He emphasized that the sanctity of the exams would not be compromised. The recruitment test that was held on February 17 and 18 attracted around 48 lakh candidates, out of which about 16 lakh were women candidates. The test was conducted at 2,835 locations in the 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh.

UP Police Constable 2024: Candidates to get bus service

The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation will provide free bus services to candidates for the upcoming examination. Candidates will need to download two additional copies of their admit card in order to use this service.

When travelling to the district of their examination centre, the candidates are required to present one copy to the bus conductor, and when returning after the exam, they are required to present the other copy.

UP Police Constable 2024: Recruitment

The Civil Police's Constable position has a total of 60,244 openings, and the recruitment drive aims to fill all of them. 24,102 positions are reserved for the unreserved group; 6,024 are reserved for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), 16,264 are reserved for the other Backward class (OBC), 12,650 are reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC), and 1,204 are reserved for Scheduled Tribes (ST). A comprehensive exam with 150 multiple-choice questions in four sections and a total of 300 marks is part of the selection process.