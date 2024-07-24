NEET UG 2024: Revised final results, counselling dates to be out soon

The revised NEET UG 2024 final result will be released shortly by the National Testing Agency (NTA). After that, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and other state counselling authorities will today only start the counselling procedure for undergrad admissions. The NEET UG final result will be declared on exams.nta.ac.in and the AIQ NEET counselling schedule will be released on mcc.nic.in. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp However, the counselling process cannot begin until the revised, final ranks of candidates are announced, so the top court's order to re-tally the NEET UG result may be delayed. NEET UG 2024: Counselling and Supreme Court's decision The answer suggested by a panel of three experts from IIT Delhi to a controversial physics question will be considered correct by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in accordance with the decision made by the Supreme Court.

While declaring the NEET results earlier, the NTA gave 4 marks to this question by considering two options as right, but, presently only the people who have picked the answer same as the IIT-D panel will be given marks. The revised NEET UG merit list 2024 will be announced on the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/NEET/.

The All India Quota (AIQ) online counselling will take place in four rounds. “Only after receiving the list, data, or information of successful candidates from the National Testing Agency,” the MCC will make allocations based on merit and selection. The revised merit list is likely to be released soon by the NTA.

NEET UG 2024 Revised Final Result: Steps To Download

Let's take a look at the given easy steps you must follow to download the NEET UG 2024 revised final result online, once announced:

• Visit the official website at exams.nta.ac.in.

• Press on the active link on the homepage "NEET UG 2024 Revised Final Result".

• Fill in the needed login details and go to the next step.

• The NEET UG revised result will be showcased on the screen.

• View the details and download the final result from the website.

MCC NEET 2024: Counselling institutes

• 15% All India Quota seats MBBS, BDS seats of states

• 15% All India Quota seats of DU, IP University (VMMC, ABVIMS, ESIC Dental)

• Jamia Millia Islamia Open seats- Faculty of Dentistry

• 100% MBBS, BDS seats of BHU Open.

• AIIMS Open seats- 100% MBBS seats of AIIMS across India

• JIPMER Open (Puducherry/ Karaikal)

• AMU Open

• 15% All India Quota Seats of ESIC medical college.

What is the correct answer for the NEET physics question?

The physics question says, “Given below are two statements: Statement I: Atoms are electrically neutral as they contain an equal number of positive and negative charges. Statement II: Atoms of each element are stable and emit their characteristic spectrum. In the light of the above statements, choose the most appropriate answer from the options given below: (1) Statement I is incorrect but Statement II is correct. (2) Both Statement I and Statement II are correct. (3) Both Statement I and Statement II are incorrect. (4) Statement I is correct but Statement II is incorrect.”

According to the IIT Delhi panel constituted from the Department of Physics, the right answer is option 4.