UPSC CMS Exam 2023: Scorecard of recommended candidates revealed

UPSC has released CMS result 2023 marks of recommended candidates, they can check their marks on the official website at upsc.gov.in. Here's all you need to know

Photo: Shutterstock
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 14 2023 | 10:44 AM IST
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) unveiled the UPSC CMS result 2023 marks of recommended candidates. Candidates who have appeared for the Combined Medical Service Examination can check their marks through UPSC's official website, i.e., upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC conducted the written examination (part I) of the Combined Medical Services Examination, 2023, on July 16, 2023, and the personality Test (Part II) was conducted in November 2023. The final result was announced on December 8, 2023.

Candidates can check their UPSC CMS final marks 2023 using their login credentials, such as date of birth and registration number. 

A total of 584 candidates qualified for category 1 and 677 candidates for category 2.

The recruitment drive aims to fill the 584 posts in the General Duty Medical Officers Sub-cadre of Central Health Service, 376 of GDMO Grade 2 in MCD, 300 posts in Assistant Divisional in the Railways, and 1 post for GDMO in NDMC. Candidates who need more information about it can check it on the UPSC official website.

How to check the UPSC CMS Exam marks 2023?
Here are the steps to check the UPSC CMS Exam marks 2023:
  • Visit the UPSC's official website, upsc.gov.in.
  • On the home page, check for the UPSC CMS marks 2023 marks link and click on it.
  • A new page will open where two links- Category I and Category II will be available.
  • A separate page will appear on your screens, showing Category-I and Category-II links.
  • Click on the link, and the pdf file will open on your screen.
  • Check your name and marks in the pdf file.
  • You can download and take printouts for future reference.

UPSC CMS eligibility criteria 2024

The minimum age for UPSC CMS eligibility is 17 years, and the maximum age is 32 years. Candidates born before August 2, 1991, are not eligible to appear for the examination. 

The minimum education qualification is MBBS or graduation is the relevant subject with a minimum of 55 per cent marks.

First Published: Dec 14 2023 | 10:44 AM IST

