CBSE announces date sheet for board exams, papers to begin Feb 15

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday announced the date sheets for class 10 and 12 board exams with the examination for both classes beginning from February 15.

The class 10 exams will conclude on March 13 and the class 12 exams on April 2.

"While preparing the date sheet, the board has kept in mind that there is a sufficient gap between the two subjects. Dates of competitive exams like JEE have been kept in mind while deciding the schedule for class 12," Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said.

"The date sheets have been prepared by avoiding more than 40,000 subject combinations to ensure that no two subject exams fall on the same date," he added.

For class 10, on February 15, exams for five subjects are scheduled---Painting, Rai, Gurung, Tamang and Sherpa.

Similarly, on the first day, exams for four subjects are scheduled for class 12. They are --Entrepreneurship, Kokborok, Capital market operation and Physical activity trainer.