RRB recruitment: Junior Engineer 2024 exam dates out at official website

The exam date for the RRB Junior Engineer positions has been posted on the Railway Recruitment Board's (RRB) official website. The junior engineers test will be computer-based and will take place between December 6-13, 2024. Candidates taking the RRB recruitment exam can view the official announcement on the RRB Ranchi regional website at rrbranchi.gov.in. The RRB JE application period began on July 30 and ended on August 29. The deadline for the correction window option was September 8. All shortlisted candidates undergo a medical checkup and document verification after the two-steps exam.

RRB Junior Engineer 2024: Posts

The Board wants to appoint 7,951 people to a variety of Indian Railways positions this year. Of these, 17 positions were set aside for research, metallurgical and chemical supervisors, and supervisors of research. However, there are 7,934 openings for positions as chemical and metallurgical assistants, junior engineers, and depot material superintendents.

In contrast to the previous recruitment drive for open lines (17 categories), this one is being held to fill 14298 technician positions. Following further requests from Zonal Railways and Production Units, RRB added the positions.

RRB Junior Engineer 2024: Dates and Fees

Candidates can visit the official websites at indianrailways.gov.in and rrbapply.gov.in for additional information. In the meantime, RRB Technician Recruitment 2024 registration is now available again.

The official RRB website rrbapply.gov.in is where qualified applicants can submit their applications for the technician positions. They can now register for the government exam till October 16.

Ten days before the exam date for each CEN, the link to check the Exam City and Date, and downloading the Travel Authority for SC/ST candidates will go online on the official websites of all RRBs.

The city slip will be available on November 15th for the RRB ALP exam, November 22nd for the RPF SI, December 6th for the RRB Technician exam, and November 26th for the RRB JE and Others exam.

The official schedule states that the window for application modifications will stretch from October 17 to October 21. After paying Rs 250 for each modification, candidates would be able to make modifications to their RRB application form.

RRB JE 2024: Admit Card

Four days before the exam date specified in the Exam City and Date Notification LINK, students can get their e-call letters. Before entering the exam room, candidates will undergo biometric authentication connected to their Aadhaar. Applicants must present their authentic Aadhaar card.

In order to ensure a seamless entry at the exam center, candidates are once again urged to validate their identity through Aadhaar verification, if they have not already, by logging in with their credentials at www.rrbapply.gov.in.