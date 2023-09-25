UPSC NDA Result 2023 result expected soon at upsc.gov.in; details inside

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) held the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II) 2023 at different centres all over India on September 3, 2023. Applicants can view the UPSC NDA and NA Result 2023 by visiting the official site of the commission at upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in, respectively.

According to reports, the commission is probably going to declare the UPSC NDA and NA Result 2023 today i.e. on September 25, 2023. Although, no official announcement has been made by the commission yet.

UPSC NDA Result 2023: Number of candidates An overall of 395 vacant positions will be filled through these recruitment tests. These are as follows:

• National Defence Academy: Army – 208 (including 10 for female candidates)

• National Defence Academy: Air Force – (ii) Ground Duties (Tech) – 18 including 02 for female candidates

• National Defence Academy: Air Force – (iii) Ground Duties (Non Tech) – 10 including 02 for female candidates

• National Defence Academy: Navy – 42 including12 for female

• National Defence Academy: Air Force – (i) Flying – 92 including 02 for female candidates

• Naval Academy (10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme): 25 including 07 for female candidates.

NDA Result 2023: Steps to check • Go to the official website of the UPSC at upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in.

• Press the link mentioned, 'Download UPSC National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II) 2023 Result' on the homepage.

• You will reach a new webpage.

• Fill in the login details, if needed.

• Your UPSC NDA and NA Exam Results will be showcased on the display.

• Download and take a printout for later.

UPSC Result 2023: Overview

The Union Public Service Commission will set up a list of applicants who get the minimum marks in the written exam conducted by the commission at their discretion.

Such applicants will show up before a Services Selection Board for Intelligence and Personality Test where applicants for the Army/Navy wings of the NDA and 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme of Indian Naval Academy will be evaluated on Officials Potentiality and those for the Air Force in addition to the above should qualify Computerised Pilot Selection System (CPSS).

Applicants with Air Force as one of the decisions would likewise go through CPSS if they qualify SSB and are willing. For additional details, applicants can take a look at the official site of the Union Public Service Commission(UPSC).

UPSC 2023: Insights

The NDA and NA II test was conducted for a sum of 400 openings (375 in the National Defence Academy and 25 in the Naval Academy). The CDS II test was for 349 openings.

Applicants should need to get somewhere around 25 per cent marks in every subject to clear the UPSC NDA Test 2023. It implies competitors need to score 150 out of 600 in the NDA GAT and 75 marks out of 300 to pass the NDA GAT test. Although, the applicants will be shortlisted in light of cut-off marks.

The test was conducted in two shifts with a time of 2 hours and 30 minutes each for Paper I (Mathematics) and Paper II (General Aptitude Test).

Only unmarried male Indian applicants are qualified for NDA and NA tests. They must have passed the 12th or other equivalent exams. The eligibility for NDA is 16.5 years to 19.5 years.