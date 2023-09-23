Counting of votes for Delhi University Students' Union elections underway

The counting of votes for the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections is underway.

The results of all four central panel posts of president, vice-president, secretary, and joint secretary are expected to be announced between 12 to 1pm, according to the sources.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police tightened security in the North Campus area of Delhi University on Saturday amid the counting of votes.

Voting for the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections was held on Friday.

A total of 24 candidates are in the fray for four posts: president, vice president, secretary, and joint secretary.

Eight candidates who filled their nomination for the post of president are Aiyesha Ahmad Khan from Miranda House, Arif Siddiqui from the Department of Buddhist Studies, Himanshu Thakur from Hansraj College, and Hitesh Gulia Alias Hitesh from Law Cente, Shimpi from Lakshmi Bai College, Shraddha Gupta from the Department of Library and Information Science, Soumya Kumar Satyam from A-U Tibbia College, and Tushar Dedha from the Department of Buddhist Studies.

Meanwhile, the chief election officer received five nominations for the post of Vice President - Abhi Dahiya from the Department of Buddhist Studies, Ankit from the Campus Law Centre, Anushka Chaudhary from the Law Centre, Sushant Dhankar from the Department of Buddhist Studies, and Yash Khatri from Shivaji College.

Six candidates have filed their nominations for the post of secretary. These include Aditi Tyagi from South Delhi Campus, Aditya Pratap Singh from Deshbandhu College, Aprajita from the Department of Buddhist Studies, Kavita from Aditi Mahavidyalaya, Nishi Himanshu Raj from Law Centre II, and Yakshna Sharma from Campus Law Centre.

The Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections are being held after a gap of four years, and the elections to the students' body were last held in 2019. Students' union elections could not be held in 2020 and 2021 because of Covid-19 and disruptions to the academic calendar prevented the elections in 2022.

DUSU is the main representative body of students from most colleges and faculties. Apart from this, each college has its own students' union, elections to which are held annually.

DUSU elections are held via direct voting by students of the varsity and member colleges. They are usually conducted in August-September.

Elections to the varsity's students' body are organised simultaneously with polls at the college level. Nearly 2,500 students contest the elections for the nearly 500 posts.

