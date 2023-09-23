Home / India News / Indian High Commission in London starts 'Home Away from Home' initiative

Indian High Commission in London starts 'Home Away from Home' initiative

Apart from this, a welcome event on October 10, hosted by the Indian High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami will also be organised at the Indian High Commission premises

ANI Asia
Students must buy insurance for travel before they head out for foreign campuses. (Photo: Shutterstock.)

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2023 | 6:06 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Aiming to help the Indian students arriving in the United Kingdom for the September 2023 intake for higher studies, the Indian High Commission in London has launched the 'Home Away from Home' initiative to assist fresh Indian students arriving in the UK, said a release from Indian High Commission in London.

Under the initiative, Students can visit special kiosks at the India House (High Commission building) at Aldwych from Sept 26-Oct 9 on weekdays to avail of services like documentation help, consular assistance, opening local bank accounts, and registering with the High Commission for future needs.

The release added that the Complimentary lunch will also be provided as a welcome gesture to students who come for registration. In a post on X the Indian High Commission shared details of its consular assistance.

Apart from this, a welcome event on October 10, hosted by the Indian High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami will also be organised at the Indian High Commission premises in London, and will also be live-streamed.

The event will allow networking between senior and new students and shall orient new Indian students in the UK and provide helpful information to the newcomers, added the official press release.

Also Read

Any attack on Indian mission 'unacceptable': UK amid Khalistani threats

NIA to probe protest, vandalism attempt at Indian High Commission in London

Bharat's foreign education dream gets bigger but is coming at a cost

Cash-strapped Pak allows foreign investors to remit entire profit abroad

Low turnout for Khalistani protest outside Indian high commission in London

Punjab students invest Rs 68,000 cr annually in Canadian education: Report

PM Modi inaugurates 16 residential schools for needy children in UP

New paths for women's development will open: PM Modi on quota Bill

Woman dead, 400 rescued as heavy rains flood several parts of Nagpur

'Bharat' is present & future of world, says Solicitor General Tushar Mehta

Topics :LondonIndian students abroadIndian studentsForeign students

First Published: Sep 23 2023 | 6:06 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Apple outpaces Samsung to become largest smartphone exporter from India

Apple's iPhone 15 goes on sale today, long queues outside Mumbai store

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youth

Court rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

Parliament special session: Rajya Sabha passes women's reservation Bill

Parliament special session LIVE: LS logged 132% productivity, says Om Birla

Economy News

Discussion underway to ease FDI norms in space sector, says official

India unlikely to export sugar in 2023-2024, says ED&F Man Commodities

Next Story