Visva Bharati Non-Teaching Recruitment 2023: All you need to know

The Visva Bharati Recruitment 2023 advertisement for 709 non-teaching positions has been posted on the organisation's official website, http://vbharatirec.nta.ac.in/. The online application registration period began on April 17 and ended on May 16. Recruitment for positions like Registrar, Finance Officer, Librarian, Deputy Registrar, Internal Audit Officer, etc is open.

Visva Bharati Recruitment 2023: Openings



Assistant Engineer Electrical, Assistant Engineer Civil, Private Secretary, and Personal Secretary are among the positions up for grabs. Stenographers, Senior Technical Assistants, Security inspectors, and Senior System Analysts also have openings. The opening is also accessible under the posts of System Programmer, Assistant Registrar, Assistant Librarian, and Internal Audit Officer (Deputation). Deputy Registrar, Librarian, Finance Officer, and Registrar positions will also be filled.

Lower Division Clerks, Junior Office Assistants, and Typists have 99 openings. There are 405 open positions for Multi-Tasking Staff. The Upper Division Clerk and Office Assistant positions have 29 openings. 30 openings are there for the post of Library Attendant and 16 posts are empty for the post of Laboratory Assistant. The Technical Assistant position currently has 17 openings. Openings are also there for the posts of Section Officer, Assistant/ Senior Assistant, Professional Assistant, and Semi- Professional Assistant.

Visva Bharati Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Prior to applying for the particular posts, candidates need to satisfy the qualification conditions according to Visva Bharati's non-showing recruitment 2023 notification.

One should be a graduate prior to applying for the post of Lower Division Clerk and Office Assistant. Additionally, they should be able to write at a speed of 35 words per minute. Graduation is also necessary to fit in the post of Upper Division Clerk. Upper Division Clerk candidates must also have two years of work experience. Students with a 10th or ITI (Industrial Training Institute) pass can apply for the M.T.S. position. For the post of Senior Section Officer, a bachelor’s degree in any stream is fundamental. Additionally, three years of work experience are required.





Visva Bharati Recruitment 2023: Age limit

Group A positions have an upper age limit of 40 years. It ranges from 50 to 57 years for the posts in Group A (levels 12 to 14). The upper age limit for applying for Group B positions is 35 years. The maximum age for Group C positions is 32 years old.