NATA 2023 Admit Card for Test 1 released; how to check and download it



The NATA exams will be conducted on two shifts; the morning session will be held between 10 AM and 1 PM, and the evening session will be held between 2:30 PM and 5:30 PM.



Candidates can check and download their admit cards from NATA's official website, https://nata.in/. The Council of Architecture (CoA) released the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) admit card for test 1 on March 18. The test is scheduled to be conducted on April 21.

NATA is to conduct a three-hour test consisting of 125 questions carrying 200 marks. The NATA exam results are expected to be declared on April 19. Registration closed on April 13



Candidates who missed the registration of NATA Test 1 can register for NATA Test 2. Registration for NATA Test 2 began on April 11 and will complete on May 28, 2023. Similarly, registration for the NATA Test 3 started on April 11 and will last till June 24, 2023. Registration for the NATA Test 1 was closed on April 13, and candidates who have applied for the NATA Test 1 can download their admit cards from the official website.

Candidates who are interested in appearing in NATA tests can complete their registration for the upcoming tests from NATA's official website. How to check and download NATA admit card 2023?

Step 1. Visit the official website of NATA, i.e., nata.in Here are the easy steps to check and download NATA admit card 2023:

Step 3. Fill out your login credentials, including your application number and password. Step 2. Check and click on the link NATA admit card for test 1.

Step 5: Check and match the details mentioned in your admit card. Step 4: Once you successfully enter your details, your admit card will appear on your screen.

Step 6: You can download and take a printout of your admit card for future reference.