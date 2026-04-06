Assam Assembly polls: The method behind BJP's 'immigrant' narrative

According to BJP strategists, there is method to the party’s election narrative around the “threat of infiltrators” with an eye not merely on the Assam Assembly polls, which it believes it will win with an unprecedented mandate, but also the West Bengal polls. The poll schedule is such that Assam’s 126 seats will poll in a single phase on April 9. It is a rare single-phase election in Assam in recent decades as that state has usually had at least a two-phased election, one each of Upper Assam and Lower Assam. West Bengal, meanwhile, will vote a fortnight after Assam in a two-phased election on April 23 and 29. The BJP consistently raised the issue of “infiltrators” during its Bihar Assembly polls campaign last year, and it is all set to feature prominently in the next round of Assembly polls, especially the biggest one: the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, scheduled for February-March 2027.