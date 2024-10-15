Jharkhand elections: Anwar, Chowdhury, Mallu appointed Congress observers

The Congress Party has announced the appointment of three senior leaders as observers for the upcoming Assembly elections in Jharkhand. These leaders include Tariq Anwar, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, and Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu. These leaders will play a crucial role in overseeing the party’s campaign and electoral strategy in the state, with immediate effect.

Poll observers are typically appointed by political parties to monitor the election process and ensure smooth conduct. In Jharkhand, the Congress is part of the ruling coalition, led by the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and joined by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

The current term of the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly is set to expire on January 5, 2025. The state government, headed by Chief Minister Hemant Soren of JMM, was formed after the 2019 elections when the coalition ousted the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the state.



Jharkhand Assembly elections will be conducted in two phases - November 13 and November 20, the Election Commission announced earlier today. The counting of votes will be done on November 23

Congress prepares for Maharashtra Assembly polls

Congress has also unveiled the names of senior poll observers for the Maharashtra Assembly elections. The party has chosen former Congress Chief Ministers Ashok Gehlot and Bhupesh Baghel, to guide the party’s efforts in the 288-seat Maharashtra Assembly. The current term of the Maharashtra Assembly will end on November 26, 2024.

Other members appointed as observers for Maharashtra include Karnataka Ministers MB Patil and G Parameshwara, former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, and former Madhya Pradesh Minister Umang Singhar. Additionally, prominent leaders like Sachin Pilot, T S Singhdeo, and Syed Naseer Hussain have been assigned to lead district-level campaigning efforts.

Congress has also appointed senior coordinators for the state elections. Mukul Wasnik, a former Union Minister, and Avinash Pande, General Secretary of the All India Congress Committee (AICC), taking on the responsibility of overseeing state-wide electoral strategies.

Jharkhand Assembly elections: INDIA bloc vs NDA

In Jharkhand, the ruling coalition led by the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) will once again face the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the upcoming elections. The NDA, comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party, the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), and Janata Dal (United), will be vying for control of the state.



Chief Minister Hemant Soren has expressed confidence in the JMM-led alliance's chances, stating that the coalition will contest all 81 seats.

The 2019 assembly elections saw the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance defeat the NDA, leading to the formation of the current government.