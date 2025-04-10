Garena Free Fire Max: Redeem codes for April 10, diamonds and emotes await

Garena Free Fire Max has rolled out a fresh set of redeem codes, offering players the opportunity to unlock various in-game rewards at no cost today. These rewards may include character outfits, weapon skins, diamonds, and other useful items that enhance the gaming experience.
The redeem codes are active for a short time and allow access to exclusive content without requiring any in-app purchases. Players can find the list of active codes below, along with simple instructions on how to redeem them.
Since the availability is time-sensitive and limited, it’s recommended that players use the codes quickly to avoid missing the chance to claim the rewards.
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today
As per a report by India Today Gaming, active redeem codes for April 10, 2025 are:
- FFBYX3MQKX2M
- FFRINGYT93KX
- FVT2CK2MFNSK
- FFNTSXTPVUZ9
- RDNEFV2KX4CQ
- FFMTYKQPLKZ9
- FFRSX4CZHLLX
- FFSKTXVQF2PR
- NPTF2FWSPXNK
- FFDMNSW9KGX3
- FFKSY7PQNWHJ
- GXFT7YNWTQGZ
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use
- Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.
- Log in using your preferred platform—Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.
- Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.
Once a redeem code is entered correctly, the associated rewards are delivered to the player’s in-game mailbox. If the reward includes gold or diamonds, they are credited to the account instantly.
These rewards may feature limited-edition content such as Rebel Academy outfits, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other exclusive items that enhance gameplay and character customisation.
The codes operate on a first-come, first-served basis and are limited to the first 500 users each day. Additionally, each code is valid for only 12 hours, making timely redemption essential.