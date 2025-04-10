Thursday, April 10, 2025 | 09:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Garena Free Fire Max: Redeem codes for April 10, diamonds and emotes await

Garena Free Fire Max: Redeem codes for April 10, diamonds and emotes await

Garena Free Fire Max's redeem codes for April 10 have been unveiled. Here is a detailed step-by-step for users to redeem the codes

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2025 | 9:48 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Garena Free Fire Max has rolled out a fresh set of redeem codes, offering players the opportunity to unlock various in-game rewards at no cost today. These rewards may include character outfits, weapon skins, diamonds, and other useful items that enhance the gaming experience.
 
The redeem codes are active for a short time and allow access to exclusive content without requiring any in-app purchases. Players can find the list of active codes below, along with simple instructions on how to redeem them.
 
Since the availability is time-sensitive and limited, it’s recommended that players use the codes quickly to avoid missing the chance to claim the rewards.
 
 

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

 
As per a report by India Today Gaming, active redeem codes for April 10, 2025 are:
  • FFBYX3MQKX2M
  • FFRINGYT93KX
  • FVT2CK2MFNSK
  • FFNTSXTPVUZ9
  • RDNEFV2KX4CQ
  • FFMTYKQPLKZ9
  • FFRSX4CZHLLX
  • FFSKTXVQF2PR
  • NPTF2FWSPXNK
  • FFDMNSW9KGX3
  • FFKSY7PQNWHJ
  • GXFT7YNWTQGZ

Also Read

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max: Redeem codes for April 9, win rewards and emotes

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max: Redeem codes for April 8 to win exclusive rewards

Free Fire

Garena Free Fire Max: April 7 redeem codes to get free skins and diamonds

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max: Redeem codes for April 4, win diamonds and free skins

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max: Redeem codes for April 3, get free skins and diamonds

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use

  • Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.
  • Log in using your preferred platform—Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.
  • Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.
Once a redeem code is entered correctly, the associated rewards are delivered to the player’s in-game mailbox. If the reward includes gold or diamonds, they are credited to the account instantly.
 
These rewards may feature limited-edition content such as Rebel Academy outfits, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other exclusive items that enhance gameplay and character customisation.
 
The codes operate on a first-come, first-served basis and are limited to the first 500 users each day. Additionally, each code is valid for only 12 hours, making timely redemption essential.

More From This Section

Google, Alphabet

Google unveils Ironwood, its 7th-gen AI chip to boost application speed

Tech Wrap April 9

Tech Wrap April 9: Samsung Odyssey monitors, Realme Narzo, Instagram app

iPhone 16 pro

iPhone 17 Pro may allow simultaneous recording from front and rear cameras

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra might not feature built-in S-Pen: Here's why

PremiumDinakar Deshmukh

India team vital to the future of flight with AI: GE Aerospace's Deshmukh

Topics : online games online gaming Gaming

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 10 2025 | 9:48 AM IST

Explore News

Market Holiday TodayBank Holiday Mahavir JayantiTrump Tariff PauseRBI Cuts Repo RatesRCB vs DC Playing 11Gold-Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon