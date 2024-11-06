AAP ramps up grassroots efforts with padyatras and booth committees

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has been intensifying its efforts ahead of the upcoming assembly elections with the party's national convenor and senior leaders focusing to engage with voters and strengthen grassroots support.

AAP National Convenor and party leaders are now in the second phase of conducting padyatras (foot marches) across different legislative constituencies.

In parallel, AAP has also been forming booth-level and mandal-level committees to ensure better organization and coordination at the local level.

These committees will play a key role in mobilizing support and ensuring smooth execution of the party's election strategies.

To further energize and motivate these booth and mandal-level officials, AAP is set to launch a District Officer Convention, which will begin on November 11.

This convention aims to bolster the morale of district-level officers and activists by acknowledging their efforts and reinforcing their role in the party's election campaign.

The strategic combination of padyatras, committee formations, and the upcoming convention is part of AAP's broader strategy to consolidate its ground-level support and ensure a strong presence in the upcoming elections.

Addressing a press conference here at the national capital, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said, "The Delhi government has successfully communicated to the public the developmental works undertaken within the legislative assembly constituency through the 'Your MLA at Your Doorstep' program."

Rai said that after this program, polling booth committees have been established across Delhi by identifying people who have volunteered to work and take responsibility for the upcoming legislative assembly elections.

"To establish direct communication with the people of Delhi, the National Convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party, along with senior party leaders, has conducted successful dialogue sessions in all constituencies across Delhi prior to Diwali," he said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai chaired a meeting with concerned departments on the issue of rising pollution levels in national capital.

Delhi's air quality remained 'very poor' on Wednesday morning with a thin layer of smog covering several parts of the national capital for the sixth consecutive day post-Diwali.

The air quality of the national capital has been in the 'very poor' category for the last several days, with many areas in Delhi reaching 'severe' category.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi was recorded at 358 as of 8 am today.