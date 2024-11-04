Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Elections / Assembly Election / News / Maha polls: BJP rebel Gopal Shetty announces withdrawal of nomination

Maha polls: BJP rebel Gopal Shetty announces withdrawal of nomination

In 2014, Shetty won the Lok Sabha election, and the BJP nominated Vinod Tawde from the Borivali assembly seat, considered one of the safest constituencies for the party

Poll bribery, election bribery, cash for vote
He won the Mumbai North Lok Sabha seat by margins of more than four lakh in 2014 and 2019, but was denied a ticket in the 2024 general elections Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2024 | 11:20 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Senior leader and former MP Gopal Shetty, who had filed nomination as an independent after the BJP denied ticket to him, on Monday announced withdrawal of his candidature from Borivali assembly seat in Mumbai.

The BJP has nominated Sanjay Upadhyay from the Borivali seat for the November 20 state assembly polls.

Monday is the last day for withdrawing nominations.

On Sunday, BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde held a meeting with Shetty to persuade him to withdraw his nomination.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Shetty said, "I am withdrawing my nomination today. My objection was to the BJP's style of functioning where decisions were taken without any consultation with party workers like me. The party was consistently nominating candidates for the assembly elections from outside, and it was presumed that it was being carried out with my consultation."  "I was never consulted when candidates were selected for the Borivali assembly segment (in the past). I am a party worker and I always expressed my concerns towards a certain style of decision-making," he said.

Another BJP rebel, Sweekruti Sharma, from Andheri East assembly also announced withdrawal of her nomination.

More From This Section

Need support to defeat BJP, ensure 'good work' continues in Delhi: Kejriwal

Mayawati accuses BJP, SP of being hand in glove with each other for bypolls

Jharkhand polls: INDIA bloc partners in for 'friendly battle' on 3 seats

AAP to waive high water, electricity bills if wins Delhi polls: Kejriwal

38 candidates fighting on 4 seats in Bihar bypolls; 34 in fray in Assam

Shetty's rebellion was seen as a blow to the BJP in its stronghold.

He won the Mumbai North Lok Sabha seat by margins of more than four lakh in 2014 and 2019, but was denied a ticket in the 2024 general elections. The seat was won by senior BJP leader Piyush Goyal, who is now Union minister.

Shetty, a veteran of the Mumbai north region, was MLA from Borivali in 2004 and 2009. He was also corporator from the area for several years.

In 2014, Shetty won the Lok Sabha election, and the BJP nominated Vinod Tawde from the Borivali assembly seat, considered one of the safest constituencies for the party.

Tawde was not re-nominated in 2019 and he later became BJP's national general secretary.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Maharashtra polls: Jarange reverses stance, says no support to any party

Govt busy with Maharashtra, J'khand polls, has no time for J-K: Saamana

CM Shinde lauds Ladki Bahin scheme, terms MVA 'Maha Vasooli Aghadi'

Congress slams Mahayuti, claims Maharashtra farmers are most neglected

Athawale dismisses rift in Mahayuti, backs Sena's Sarvankar for Mahim seat

Topics :Maharashtra Assembly ElectionsBJPBJP MLAs

First Published: Nov 04 2024 | 11:20 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story