Jharkhand polls: INDIA bloc partners in for 'friendly battle' on 3 seats

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on October 19 said that INDIA bloc will contest the upcoming assembly polls together and the Congress and the JMM will field candidates in 70 of 81 seats

Jharkhand Congress president Keshav Mahto Kamlesh said that they would contest the polls jointly and form the government of India bloc again(Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Ranchi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 02 2024 | 4:55 PM IST
The INDIA bloc partners in Jharkhand are set for a "friendly battle" in three assembly seats in the upcoming assembly polls, bloc leaders said on Saturday.

JMM and CPI-ML have already decided to go for a friendly fight in Dhanwar Assembly seat, while Congress and RJD are still trying to avoid a friendly contest in Chhattarpur and Bishrampur seats, they said at a joint press conference here.

The elections to the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly will take place in two phases on November 13 and 20, with counting of votes to take place on November 23.

As many as 1,211 candidates are in the fray for the 81 assembly seats after completion of nomination withdrawal exercises for both phases of the election.

The JMM has fielded candidates in 43 Assembly seats, Congress in 30 seats, RJD from six and CPI-ML in four seats.

"JMM, Congress, RJD and CPI-ML are jointly contesting the Jharkhand polls under INDIA bloc. Excluding three seats Chhatarpur, Bishrampur and Dhanwar, seat-sharing arrangements have been settled for all the constituencies in the alliance. The JMM has decided to go for a friendly contest with CPI-ML in Dhanwar seat," JMM general secretary Vinod Pandey told reporters.

RJD and Congress have fielded their candidates from Chhatarpur and Bishrampur seats.

"Discussions are still going on to sort out the issue on both the seats. We hope to see a result in a day or two," Pandey said.

Pandey said that RJD was given six seats, while CPI-ML three seats under the INDIA bloc.

Jharkhand Congress president Keshav Mahto Kamlesh said that they would contest the polls jointly and form the government of India bloc again.

INDIA bloc has not yet officially declared their seat-sharing arrangements.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on October 19 said that INDIA bloc will contest the upcoming assembly polls together and the Congress and the JMM will field candidates in 70 of 81 seats.

Remaining 11 seats left for RJD and the Left parties, he said.

First Published: Nov 02 2024 | 4:55 PM IST

